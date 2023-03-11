City State says new hires put Camelot Unchained progress ‘ahead of schedule,’ debuts Hamadryad race

A significant hiring push is proving to be a “big assist” in the effort to get Camelot Unchained finished, City State’s Mark Jacobs said in this week’s repot.

“With the folks we have joining us in March, we are almost at where I wanted us to be by summer,” Jacobs said. “One of the rare times we can say that we’re ahead of schedule. I really couldn’t be happier about that if I tried.”

The ramped-up production of this quite delayed RvR MMORPG comes on top of the addition of a new race, the Hamadryad, which come with 13 unique racial traits and a pair of wicked-looking wings.

“The Hamadryad are graceful and elegant, with both a light and dark side, true visions of the Fae. The danger here is that their benevolence can turn deadly, if you are not part of their wardenship over the Tuatha Dé Danann lands,” City State said in its recent newsletter.

MMORPG veterans will know that Camelot Unchained, which was originally Kickstarted in 2013, has taken flak over the years thanks to delays, the founding of a second studio, the announcement of a second game using CU’s custom-built engine, delayed refunds, and lack of accountability. The game entered its “beta one” phase back in 2018, with tests capable of putting 3000 humans and bots on the battlefield simultaneously. Though CSE said in 2021 it was still paying refunds and working on both games, some players still say their 2020 refunds haven’t processed, and Final Stand Ragnarok is unpopulated. As of 2023, CSE raised an additional $15M from investors and claims to be “hiring like crazy” but is still evading press inquiries.
