City State says new hires put Camelot Unchained progress ‘ahead of schedule,’ debuts Hamadryad race

A significant hiring push is proving to be a “big assist” in the effort to get Camelot Unchained finished, City State’s Mark Jacobs said in this week’s repot.

“With the folks we have joining us in March, we are almost at where I wanted us to be by summer,” Jacobs said. “One of the rare times we can say that we’re ahead of schedule. I really couldn’t be happier about that if I tried.”

The ramped-up production of this quite delayed RvR MMORPG comes on top of the addition of a new race, the Hamadryad, which come with 13 unique racial traits and a pair of wicked-looking wings.

“The Hamadryad are graceful and elegant, with both a light and dark side, true visions of the Fae. The danger here is that their benevolence can turn deadly, if you are not part of their wardenship over the Tuatha Dé Danann lands,” City State said in its recent newsletter.