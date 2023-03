Make My MMO: Embers Adrift’s price drop, Star Citizen’s alpha 3.18

Welcome to another blast of MMO crowdfunding news from the last few weeks! While our own experience with Embers Adrift has been a bit of a struggle, the Kickstarted indie MMORPG is nevertheless picking up a small cult following in the genre – helped along by the fact that Stormhaven Studios lowered the price of the game and its sub, released a roadmap for 2023, and released the first chunk of its lowest patch to date.

Meanwhile, Star Citizen rolled out alpha 3.18, Camelot Unchained says it’s ahead of schedule thanks to new investment and hires, we took a peek into Past Fate, and Ashes of Creation previewed its UI.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

