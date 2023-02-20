Star Citizen focuses on the creation and integration of lore in latest dev stream

This past Friday saw yet another developer broadcast from Star Citizen release for the lore hounds of the space sandbox, as several members of the narrative team were brought on to discuss how they put the lore of the world together.

Much of the talk revolved around how writing lore can either inform the creation of game systems and items or vice versa, with some given examples like ensuring missions come from the appropriate NPC based on its legality and objective, writing lore to validate the creation of the “bird helmet,” or building locations like the Stanton system and the racetrack at GrimHEX around earlier created worldbuilding.

The stream also talked about a typical work week for the narrative team, elaborated on the careful creation of xeno languages, and discussed the potential return of cartographer Tessa Bannister, who was removed in 3.0. The whole video awaits below, as well as the usual summary video from The Noobifier.

