Zenith drops a new trailer and exclusive pet for PSVR2 pre-orders

Do you make your MMO purchases based wholly upon cute animals? If so, this is a fine principle and we approve. Also, we are happy to inform you that Zenith is offering a free exclusive pet for people who order the game for PSVR2, so if you have a PlayStation 5 and the appropriate VR headset, you will be happy to know that your purchasing slate has filled up once again. They even have a trailer ahead of the PSVR 2 version launch.

We would note that while this is dubbed the launch trailer, the actual launch is on February 22nd, which also coincides with a major update for the game. So you’ll have plenty to do in the game if you’ve already been playing, and a whole game to play if you’ve been waiting to experience it on console. And you’ll even get a cute pet, potentially! What else could you want? A pony? (The new pet is not a pony.)