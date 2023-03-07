Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen schedules March pre-alpha test, posts new screenshots

The next round of Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen’s pre-alpha testing is coming next week, Visionary Realms announced. The studio said that it’s prepping servers for a 24-hour playtest from Saturday, March 18th, through Sunday, March 19th.

“Newbies, get ready,” Visionary Realms trumpted. “There will be a character wipe for this session! Time to try a new class?”

And whether or not you’re able to join this playtest, you can gawk at a few new screenshots that the studio took from the pre-alpha build. These cover a craggy snow-covered village, a tranquil stream, and a mountain temple.