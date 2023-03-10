Star Citizen shares initial details of alpha 4.0’s engineer multi-crew role in latest video

This week saw yet another Star Citizen video digest come out, but this time it was another installment in the Road to 4.0 video series instead of the usual Inside Star Citizen. So that means fans are getting another glimpse at the far, fuzzy, wildly nebulous future of the space sandbox, and that future will feature the engineer multi-crew role.

As one might expect of a spaceship engineer, the role will be all about maintaining and refining the systems and items that make a ship hum, along with all of the specific slings and arrows that can crop up as a result of accidents or general wear and tear, such as overheating, not enough heat, or straight-up malfunctions. This in turn will go hand in hand with ship component states involving booting up, primed for use, or charging up for another use among others.

The engineer role itself is further broken down into three sub-classes or “hats” – the tuner, who proactively manages resources and power settings to make things run as efficiently as possible; the mechanic, who fixes things that break down (obviously); and the manager, who basically oversees what engineers are doing and can manage some resources themselves.

The video makes it very plain that there are no dates for any of this to arrive, goes out of its way to note that the features are work-in-progress, and also points out that the visuals of engineer gameplay are just visualizations made by “crazy people.” Still, the engineer role is in active development and there is some information to glean in the video below.

