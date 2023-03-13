Wizard101 is getting a fashion event while Pirate101 hires devs for ‘new playable content’

If your Wizard101 character looks a little threadbare and out-of-style, then you’re going to want to brush up its wardrobe for a fashion event that’s in the works. KingsIsle said that it’s getting close to “Rate My Stitch,” a feature where players can submit their outfits for voting by the community.
Meanwhile over in Pirate101, new developers have been hired to create “new playable content” for the turn-based title. The studio declined to name the hires or their job positions, but it’s encouraging to hear that there’s a development initiative in the works for this struggling MMO.
