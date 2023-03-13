Wizard101 is getting a fashion event while Pirate101 hires devs for ‘new playable content’

If your Wizard101 character looks a little threadbare and out-of-style, then you’re going to want to brush up its wardrobe for a fashion event that’s in the works. KingsIsle said that it’s getting close to “Rate My Stitch,” a feature where players can submit their outfits for voting by the community.

“If you participate in the Rate My Stitch event, you’ll pick an outfit, submit the stitch for everyone to rate, and then be placed on a leaderboard. There will of course be incredible new related rewards that you can win through this new feature,” the studio said.

Meanwhile over in Pirate101, new developers have been hired to create “new playable content” for the turn-based title. The studio declined to name the hires or their job positions, but it’s encouraging to hear that there’s a development initiative in the works for this struggling MMO.