Viking survival sim Valheim has arrived on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S today

The hit Viking-themed survival game of 2021 is now available on Xbox for the first time. Valheim launched today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S with controller support and full crossplay between consoles and PC. Xbox players can nab the title through the Game Pass.

The Xbox port of the game was farmed out to Fishlabs and Piktiv, while developer Iron Gate continued to work on updates for the title. Weirdly enough, Valheim hasn’t actually reached its official 1.0 launch version yet, which means it’s still technically in early access. Valheim boasts more than 10 million players to date.

If you’re trying to hook up with your friends across platforms, you’ll want to check out the crossplay FAQ that the studio put together. And if you happened to have purchased Valheim through the Microsoft store, you can claim it on Xbox too (which is not true for the Steam edition).