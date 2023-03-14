Massively OP Podcast Episode 413: Kentucky fried gaming

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about a new MMO called Bellatores, patches for FFXIV and WoW, the departure of Greg Street from the Riot MMO, Star Citizen’s improved persistence, the confluence of chicken and Diablo, and the desire to play “humble” characters.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Star Trek Online, SWG, City of Heroes
- News: What is Bellatores?
- News: Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.35
- News: Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street left the Riot MMO
- News: World of Warcraft’s next two patches are incoming
- News: Diablo IV tempts with fried chicken
- News: Star Citizen’s alpha just got more persistent
- Mailbag: Why can’t we play more humble characters?
- Mailbag: How important are class aesthetics?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 413
- Podcast theme: “Space Exploration 8” from Star Trek Online
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement