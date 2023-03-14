Massively OP Podcast Episode 413: Kentucky fried gaming

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about a new MMO called Bellatores, patches for FFXIV and WoW, the departure of Greg Street from the Riot MMO, Star Citizen’s improved persistence, the confluence of chicken and Diablo, and the desire to play “humble” characters.

