Blizzard is handing out Diablo IV early beta access in exchange for eating Kentucky Fried Chicken

By
Bree Royce
-
    
6

File this one along with the other weird gaming promos we’ve seen this week: Blizzard is partnering with Kentucky Fried Chicken aka KFC to distribute beta access to Diablo IV with specific KFC purchases. Buy some chicken, get into a gothic horror roguelike. Sure why not.

To be clear, you have to be in the US, and you have to buy one of two very specific sammies: the double down or the KFC sandwich. The double down, of course, is the sandwich that replaces bun with chicken. If you squint, you can tell yourself you’re reducing your carb intake! Do not do this.

But do note that the purchase will get you into the March 17th-18th beta that is otherwise limited only to folks who actually preorder the game, which essentially means that the promo ends on the 18th. Everyone will be able to test it, chicken or preorder or not, during the March 24th-26th event.

“Eligible purchases include KFC’s iconic Double Down Sandwich (a bun-less sandwich with two of KFC’s Extra Crispy™, 100 percent white meat filets, two slices of cheese, and two pieces of crispy, hickory-smoked bacon, with either the Colonel’s Mayo or spicy sauce) and the Kentucky Fried Chicken Sandwich (an all-white meat, double-breaded, Extra Crispy™ chicken breast filet, freshly toasted buttery brioche bun, thick, crispy pickles, and the Colonel’s real mayo or spicy sauce). Both the Double Down and Kentucky Fried Chicken Sandwich are available in both classic and spicy versions, perfect for Diablo IV fans who love the heat. After placing their order at KFC.com or on the KFC App, fans can avoid waiting in line, head to their local KFC, park in a dedicated VIP parking spot, and go inside where their order will be hot, ready, and waiting on KFC’s Quick Pick-Up shelf. Mobile ordering available at participating locations.”

Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2023, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
