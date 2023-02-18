Blizzard preps two Diablo IV betas for March – including an open beta

Well, we can’t exactly call it a surprise since Blizzard had already telegraphed its intentions about Diablo IV at IGN’s Fan Fest this weekend, but in any case, it’s official now: Blizzard is planning two beta weekends for Diablo IV, the first on March 17th-18th for preorder people and the second on March 24th-26th for everyone else.

“During both the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, players will be able to intimately explore the early game of Diablo IV. This includes a first taste of the campaign via the Prologue and the entirety of Act 1. The first zone, Fractured Peaks, is yours to navigate as you please—stampede through the rugged landscape and cut down demons. For the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, your character can only level up to Level 25, but you’re welcome to continue ripping through demons until the Open Beta ends. Make your mark on Sanctuary by clearing hellish hordes from dungeons, completing intriguing quests provided by the locals, and amassing powerful loot from fallen foes.”

Preorders are available for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation in three tiered bundle packs, or you could just wait for that open beta to see whether the purchase is warranted. The official launch is still slated for June 6th, with preorder folks getting in a few days early.