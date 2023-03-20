Mortal Online 2 suffers from a DDoS attack and an account hacking of one of its GMs

This past week appeared to be a rough one for players of Mortal Online 2 as Star Vault Studios confirmed that its servers were under a DDoS attack, causing players to experience login issues as recently as last weekend.

The announcement apologized for the inconvenience, confirmed the studio was working with its host provider, and assured players that their data are secure. The game also announced a brief bit of downtime on Discord this past Friday to apply a small client patch, presumably to address the issue.

One person whose data were apparently not secure was Taner, one of the MMORPG’s gamemasters, whose account was compromised last week. The disruption only lasted four minutes, and the studio absolved Taner of any wrongdoing. “Every action taken on the account during that time was logged, and we are in the process of reverting them,” reads the post.