A new battle pass is coming to Neverwinter next week that will run for over three months. And like previous passes, this one will contain both a free and paid reward track.

The Precipice of War pass kicks off on March 28th and continues through July 11th. This period will be further divided into five “milestone” segments with their own challenges and rewards. While free players have to finish the challenges before that segment is over, premium purchasers won’t see a time limit.

The rewards for Neverwinter’s new pass include coalescent motes, legendary mounts, lockbox keys, vanity pets, huge bags, companions, and reroll tokens. There’s a chunk of good stuff that can be attained without dropping any money on the game, so this might be a pass worth checking out.