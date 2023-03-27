Tower of Fantasy unveils server merge plans and quality-of-life adjustments arriving in update 2.4

While update 2.4 for Tower of Fantasy is bringing some deep sea content for players, there’s more coming to the game in the patch, including server updates and a host of quality-of-life updates headed for the shared world RPG.

We begin with server news, as the game’s Twitter account first announced the arrival of two new servers for update 2.4, both of which have login rewards and other events for players on those servers. This announcement raised a ruckus regarding low populations for the title’s existing servers, which prompted a follow-up reply that confirmed server merges were also arriving in update 2.4.

This past weekend has also seen a pair of dev reports related to 2.4 that detail updates to Critical Abyss, confirmation of returning banners, new features to help lapsed players catch up, better controller support for PC, and more opportunities to get dark crystals and red nuclei.

