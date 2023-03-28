Embers Adrift’s Forgotten Depths adds a new dungeon and mentoring system

Embers Adrift is slated to roll out its March patch today for fans of the indie MMO experience. It’s called the Forgotten Depths patch, the core of which is the titular Forgotten Depths dungeon, which looks like a dark, cavernous space full of teetering staircases that would be happy to send you to your death. Forgotten Depths is aimed at level 28+ characters.

Perhaps the most intriguing feature of the release is what Stormhaven Studios is calling the GEL systems – Group Elevated Level – which looks like a sidekicking/mentoring system that will make it “easier to play with your friends.” The company used its new trailer to tease improvements to abilities and combat auras, first-person camera view, increased inventory, more gatherables, and new quests – including a new tutorial quest. Patch notes aren’t up yet as we type this, but we’d expect them sooner rather than later.