Donkey Crew announces new survival game Bellwright as Last Oasis begins fourth year of early access

You know how it goes. You’re enjoying a normal one, just chilling and vibing, and then suddenly the constabulary shows up all, “uh, so we think you murdered the Prince, you have to come with us now?” And of course you’re all like no way and you head off into the wilderness to survive and maybe figure out who actually killed the prince at some point. That’s the plot behind the upcoming Bellwright from indie studio Donkey Crew, although we imagine the dialogue might involve a little more period-appropriate localization.

If the name “Donkey Crew” doesn’t ring a bell, you probably best know them as the team behind Last Oasis, which was much more of a multiplayer PvP experience; Bellwright promises to be either a single-player or co-op experience depending on your preferences. It’s also worth noting that Last Oasis has been silent on further development since October, having launched early access in March 2020 (really) and going from a peak of 33,000 players down to less than 300 average. Interestingly enough, the press release also claims that Donkey Crew is a “new” studio, although we’ve been covering their previous game for the past four years.

You can wishlist the game on Steam now if the description still piques your interest, although the pastoral European setting is a bit distinct from the team’s prior arid climes. But it’s supposedly launching this year, so you might not have to wait long to explore. Last Oasis fans, on the other hand, might want to actually chase a few people into the woods over this one.