Elite Dangerous’ console to PC transfer portal has officially re-opened

Console players of Elite: Dangerous who have been patiently waiting for the opportunity to move most of their character details to the PC version are finally getting their chance yet again. The transfer portal that was opened in September 2022, closed about two months later, and then saw its reopening delayed until this month has indeed made its return as promised.

The announcement of the portal’s return came attached with another reminder of which data will shuffle over from console to PC; that includes character name, credits, ships, vehicles, and their modules, all stored modules, and other character progression details, while things like ARX balance, mission progress, social list details, and rep with minor factions and powerplay will not be copied over.

That same forum post further points out that the portal will remain open indefinitely, reaffirms that console players will get a base copy of the game for PC when the transfer is done, and offers a how-to guide and an FAQ. Good luck, Commanders.



