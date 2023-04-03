Perfect New World, a Perfect World spin-off, appears on Steam

Is it truly a “perfect” world if it keeps getting remade? No matter what we make of this shallow philosophical question, we’ll have to contend with yet another entry in the long-running Perfect World series thanks to its higher profile on Steam.

Perfect World Games first announced the game almost exactly two years ago as a separate title from the existing PC MMO and from Perfect World Mobile. Now, developer Ironcore has listed the upcoming Perfect New World on Valve’s digital platform, preparing western players for the coming of this free-to-play eastern MMO. This title boasts three races, three classes, action combat, and a heavy dash of PvP. When it was originally announced two years ago, Perfect New World was destined for PC, mobile, and console release.

“Team up with friends and explore the secrets scattered across the world, and help its inhabitants solve their various troubles through capturing Spirit Beasts, clearing dangerous dungeons, or conquering monsters in the wilds,” the devs tease.