Elite Dangerous reminds console players not to, uh, delete their legacy accounts to ‘fix’ transfer issues

Yesterday saw the long-awaited return of the account transfer portal that lets console players of Elite: Dangerous shuffle their characters over to the PC version. Unfortunately, it looks like that portal is once more hitting a snag, causing players to try and correct the issue themselves in a way that may actually end up hurting them.

An alert posted on the forums explains that when the console transfer process doesn’t appear to be working, players delete their Legacy accounts in an attempt to fix the problem. Frontier Developments is strongly asking that players not do this and assures fans that it is looking into the problem to try to correct the issue. [Update: The fix is now up.]

In other E:D news, this week’s regular developer livestream is being cancelled because of limited staff availability, and a player-run resource for the game, EDDB, is going to go offline after eight years as a result of changing life priorities. “I have always found motivation to continue developing EDDB, even though I haven’t actively played the game for years […] however, I have to acknowledge that my life has changed and my focus is now on other things,” reads the announcement from the site’s lone operator.

A fix for the issue found, whereby some cases of the Console Transfer Portal process failed to complete, is now deployed. No action is required on your part. The fix will take effect independently. — Elite Dangerous (@EliteDangerous) April 4, 2023