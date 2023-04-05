Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis launches chapter five of its story plus quality-of-life tweaks

The April content updates for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis have officially begun, as the first piece of the usual monthly cadence is online today with more story and a bunch of adjustments to hopefully make life in Halpha easier.

Players who have been moving through the main story of the MMO now can experience chapter five of the story, which will center on the disappearance of Manon, the floating island of Leciel, and the secrets of Halpha itself.

The vast majority of this first update targets quality-of-life, with more rewards on offer for clearing daily and weekly tasks, HP gauges for bosses in Trania and other areas, a wide variety of new UI elements to track things like weather and critical damage, the option to automatically switch locked-on targets, and more storage for players to use. The patch notes further detail adjustments to skills, items, locations, and open field events, so players might do well to read through for the specifics.

