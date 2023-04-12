Diablo Immortal welcomes Season 12 and works on battleground matchmaking

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
4

It’s a busy week for Diablo Immortal, starting off with the debut of its Season 12 battle pass. The Heroes of Unification-themed pass contains 40 ranks that must be completed by May 11th before all of its rewards go away.

While that’s happening, players can also take part of the limited-time Into the Dark Wood event (April 19th through the 27th) and earn shady tokens to use at a shady stock vendor.

The update arrives with a few welcome changes to battleground matchmaking, as Blizzard instituted a five-minute cooldown after you ditch a queue before you can sign up again.

Additionally, the seven-day paragon point reset cooldown is now a zero-day cooldown: “After analyzing player behavior, and given our desire to equip players with increased flexibility in how they play their character, we concluded that letting players reallocate their points at will proves to be more fun while still retaining balance.”

Source: Diablo Immortal
