Star Trek Online’s recent patch brings back its First Contact Day and Delta Recruit events

Last week was a pretty big one for Star Trek Online players, particularly those who like previous events in the spacefaring MMO, as PC, PlayStation, and Xbox editions of the game saw the return of the First Contact Day event and the Delta Recruit event.

Both events are pretty much the same as they have been in years past, though both events are also promising new stuff for players to collect. The premier rewards for this year’s First Contact Day is a special (and trippy) Chronogami Time Portal universal console for starships and a bundle of goodies, while the Delta Recruit event promises new account-wide unlocks.

Both events are running between now and May 3rd, so players still have a bit of time to try and stop the Borg from their time-warping shenanigans (again) or make a fresh character for account-wide unlocks (again).