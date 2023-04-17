Final Fantasy XIV brings the Moogle Treasure Trove around again on April 24

All right, by this point you know the drill. There’s a new patch on the way for Final Fantasy XIV some time in late May, but the developers want you to keep having stuff to do until that patch arrives. So what are they going to do? They’re going to bribe you, naturally. More specifically, they’re going to bring back the Moogle Treasure Trove event yet again on April 24th with a selection of rare and hard-to-acquire treasures in exchange for Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity.

That means the tomestones are full of lies, incidentally. Did you know that’s what that word means? That’s what that word means.

Players earn a limited number of irregular tomestones from a variety of dungeons, PvP modes, and raids, with moogle vendors in each city trading for things like the event-specific Porxie Earring along with several treasures like the Gyr Abanian Plait hairstyle, otherwise uncommon mounts like the Magitek Predator, and indoor furnishings. If you like what you see, you can start earning the items to trade next Monday, although you should be warned that like prior iterations, you’ll need to do your trading before patch 6.4 maintenance starts.