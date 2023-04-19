The Cycle Frontier reopens Tharis Island and begins tuning Season 3 weapons in latest patch

While Season 3 of The Cycle: Frontier is still pretty new in a relative sense, the inevitability of weapon balancing was always looming. Some of that dial turning has indeed begun in the shooter’s latest update, which focuses on some of the weapons and their mkII variants that were deemed “problematic” by the community.

These adjustments mostly fall on the nerf side of things, but Yager tweaks numerical values only by one point downward for the most part. This portion of the patch notes promises that more tweaking will continue once the meta has solidified, so these are not the first tweaks coming but will hopefully clear some player complaints.

One of the tentpole features for this new patch is the return of Tharis Island, which will be accessible once players progress through certain faction quests. This area is a significant addition for players looking to ramp up their gear, as it has an alien forge, though how that forge works has changed; players will no longer get to change the rarity of their gear but they can apply perks to their items in this way.

Other features of note in this patch include the final part of Badum’s quest line, some tweaks to the Crescent Falls map to make it feel less crowded, two new prospectors in the form of Artillery and Jungle Bandit, and a host of miscellaneous changes and bug fixes.