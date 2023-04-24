Skyforge marks its eighth birthday with prophecies to solve and outfits to collect

It’s time for another Aelion Day – aka the anniversary event of Skyforge – for players of the MMORPG across all platforms, and this year’s event is all about prophecy, which in this case means following clues for goodies. Apparently prophets have foretold that the gods of the game’s world will get some drip.

Players who rescue mortals in the game will get an increasing chance to see a prophecy drop, which contains a mysterious message to decipher and an objective to complete. Those who clear these prophetic objectives will get a special event currency that can be used in the event shop for new costumes, new wings, and a variety of returning anniversary goodies from previous years. And if the prophecy that drops ends up being too hard or annoying, players are invited to either sell them or discuss how to complete tasks among themselves on Discord.

The Aelion Day events run through May 3rd for PC and Nintendo Switch players, while PlayStation players will have two weeks to experience the event after that version’s next maintenance is complete. Either way, now is the time for the gods of Skyforge to get their prophesied fresh lewks.