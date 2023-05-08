Riot Games’ $100M discrimination settlement payouts officially claimed by over 1500 affected people

This could be considered an epilogue or the final chapter of a long and sordid ordeal for affected employees of Riot Games. Back in 2018, journalists exposed a sexist and toxic work culture at the League of Legends studio, which led to an employee walkout, an executive effectively getting a slap on the wrist, and finally a $100M settlement reached in 2021 and approved by a court in 2022, with over 2,000 women and contractors standing to benefit.

Those beneficiaries have now been finally tabulated and shared in a court filing by Rust Consulting, which confirms that 1,548 will officially receive compensation.

Initial payments of this settlement range between $2,500 to $5,000 per person, though those payments could reach as high as $40,000 depending on employment status and tenure. The filing also shows that seven women chose to opt out of the settlement.



