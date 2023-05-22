BattleBit Remastered is a low-poly large-scale team FPS headed to early access in June

If you’ve ever dreamed of playing a large-scale warfare FPS like PlanetSide 2 but wanted to experience it in a low-poly boxy visual style a la Minecraft, then you probably would like to learn about BattleBit Remastered, a multiplayer shooter that drops up to 254 people into one map to wage fights against one another in cubic combat.

BattleBit offers team vs. team fights that range in size from as small as 8v8 to as large as 127v127, with multiple maps that adjust their layout depending on how many players are in the field. Matches play out with combined arms, letting players stay as on-foot infantry or bring a variety of land, air, and sea vehicles into the fight, while the maps are nearly fully destructible across the board. BattleBit also offers in-game VOIP functionality for “teamwork and communication,” though it’s very possible that it’s being used for everything but those things.

The shooter has been in playtesting for quite a while, offering intermittent public tests on Steam since December 2021, but it’s now ready to make its full early access debut for some time in June. Early access will set players back $15 and will reset all character progress for everyone. Before then, the game will host a 48-hour-long open playtest between June 9th and 11th, which will incidentally be the last test of any kind before early access begins.