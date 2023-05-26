Final Fantasy XIV reports on NA server connection problems, sound issues, and global server crashes

The devs of Final Fantasy XIV have had a very busy few days, and it’s not just because of its latest content update, as the game has been wrestling with some server and sound issues. Luckily, there have been a few important updates.

First, all worlds will be going down for maintenance on May 29th to address an issue that is causing the game servers to crash. Maintenance is scheduled for 3:00 a.m. EDT. On the subject of servers – specifically the NA servers – investigations into reduced connection quality has uncovered the problem is ISP-specific. The devs promise to work with network carriers that connect to the data center but is asking players to contact their ISP as well.

Finally, the MMORPG’s Windows version has been experiencing instances with sound not playing under certain conditions, which has prompted a pretty granular breakdown of what’s causing the issue and CBU3’s next steps. To those points, nailing down the issue is estimated to take about two weeks to resolve, while players are being offered a workaround in the meantime.