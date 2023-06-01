Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis dates features, events, and quests coming in June’s ver. 2 update

Wednesday, June 7th, will start bringing the big ver. 2 update to Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, which means that Sega has begun pulling together all of the features of the patch in the form of new videos and the usual big information-filled landing page.

The opening portion of the new update includes the Creative Spaces housing feature, new main story quests and reward updates for existing story quests, new skills for all classes, the ability to leave “holograms” around the game world, and cel-shaded visuals, along with some quality-of-life improvements for photo mode, skill trees, and cosmetics.

June 19th will introduce a new Starless enemy type, new 9-star rarity weapons, a level cap raise to 75 along with new high-rank sectors, and additional updates to enemies in sectors, urgent quests, and trigger quests. June 21st will bring several events to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog and a new duel quest, and June 28th will offer up lootbox items themed around the anime Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex.

A closer look at many of these updates were shared in the this week’s Headline video showcase, while more consolidated looks at content updates were also shared in separate videos. All of these are waiting for you just below.

