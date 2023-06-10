Neverwinter celebrates 10th anniversary with free companions, VIP time, and new content on the PTS

All hail Neverwinter! It was 10 years ago on June 20th, 2013 that Cryptic’s Dungeons & Dragons MMO launched. So you best believe that the studio is pulling out all the stops for this year’s anniversary event, the Protector’s Jubilee.

The festival kicks off on June 15th and runs through the 22nd with plenty of activities, freebies, and rewards. “The denizens of Neverwinter are celebrating 10 years of not being razed to the ground by rampaging orcs, torched by marauding dragons, or devoured by hungry demons!” the devs proclaimed.

New for this year’s event are improvements to sharing hospitality between players, an Elminster companion (voiced by Elminster creator Ed Greenwood), a disembodied “Hand of Neverwinter” mount, a minotaur companion, a throne, and a three-piece costume set.

Additionally, players get free gifts for logging in for a set number of days during the event run. These rewards include a title, a companion of choice, and 30 days of VIP status.

Finally, if you’re hunting for something to do, the test server is open:

Preview Lockdown has begun! Our upcoming expansion is now available on the Preview server. Feel free to test it before the official release and share your feedback on the forums! pic.twitter.com/Q4RZU6qW0q — Neverwinter (@NeverwinterGame) June 9, 2023