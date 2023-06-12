Black Desert shares an ink wash painting inspired by its upcoming Land of the Morning Light release

Black Desert is continuing to get creative in the marketing for Land of the Morning Light’s arrival later this week, and this time the game is once again tapping into the Korean cultural roots that have informed the update’s design with time-laps footage of an ink wash painting.

The painting was created by popular Korean artist Shin Young Hun, who uses traditional techniques to depict various scenes and features of the upcoming expansion, like Korean ghosts Duoksini and Dokkaebi, the nine-tailed fox Gumiho, and a furious tiger-like Mountain God known as Sangoon, which players might remember was part of a recent boss fight trailer showcase.

Land of the Morning Light will be free for players who already own Black Desert when it releases on Wednesday, June 14th. Until then, there’s yet another video showing off Korean culture and artistic skill awaiting after the break.



source: press release