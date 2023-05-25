Black Desert’s Land of the Morning Light expansion launches in the west on June 14

“Capitalizing on the upcoming new content, Pearl Abyss wasted no time giving players reasons to jump into Black Desert Online, announcing a new Summer Season. Adventurers can already create seasonal characters and complete challenges throughout the season to obtain the 8th Gen Female Horse and quickly attempt Course awakening to acquire a Dream Horse. The Dream Horse enables players to travel the vast world of Black Desert efficiently. […] Woosa’s Awakening draws strength from the divine power from strange flowers in the afterlife. Using her hybrid combat style with focus on mid-range attacks, she uses spirits by employing a set of charms that Maegu uses as a main weapon. The arrival of Woosa Awakening is planned for next Wednesday, May 31. As Maegu embarks on her Awakening quest, she gains profound insight into herself and re-learns to wield the fan, her sister’s main weapon. Maegu pierces through enemies with fiery attacks using her melee-heavy combat approach. Maegu’s class Awakening will arrive in June.”