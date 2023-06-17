New World’s upcoming new heartrune will let you summon a sandwurm of your very own

It’s a well-known fact by now that New World’s Season 2 has worms. Sandwurms, that is. And piling on to all of this wormy goodness is the Sandwurm Devourer heartrune that’s landing with the next update, which will let players summon forth their own sandwurm friend to wreak untold havoc on foes.

The summoning of a sandwurm inflicts a couple of damage states: a knockback pulse as it’s called forth, and a big meaty chomp after. The twofold attack is intended to work through targets that can use grit to absorb the pulse, as the bite attack will end up ripping a fair chunk out of a target’s health. Additionally, the post notes that the wurm can be summoned at places like platforms or other floating areas, so it doesn’t need to be on regular ground to arrive for a snack.

The Blood of the Sands update is scheduled to arrive on July 6th, with its new season, the sandwurm trial, and now a new heartrune that gives players worms. Which is more beneficial than that sounds.