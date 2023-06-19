MapleStory opens Shangri-La and guild castles for all — and has a new class on the way

Nexon’s 2-D MMO is jump-starting summer with a vibrant content update that includes a new class, leveling path, and luxurious restaurant in which to dine.

MapleStory’s Update V.242 arrived on June 15th with the Wongstaurant, a special locale in which players will do tasks for Wonky the Fairy in exchange for a “huge selection” of rewards. There’s also the Arcane River, a faster leveling path that features reduced XP to level between 200 and 259. You can even play hide-and-seek there if you so desire. Alternatively, progression-seekers can jump into Burning World to get two bonus levels with each one that they earn.

The update boasts several quality-of-life improvements for Maplers, such as fifth job skills, an improved character stat UI, and insurance against Star Force Enhancement failure.

The Savior update continues to unfold throughout the month. On June 19th, it’s opening up the Shangri-La zone and offering guild castles, while on June 27th, a new Thief class — Khali, Wind of Vengeance — will slice through the competition with her dual chakrams.