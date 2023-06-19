EverQuest II adjusts ability procs, item effects, and various instances in its latest patch

Last week’s EverQuest II patch is a big one for those who use items and abilities that engage when there’s a damage proc. A long list of abilities and items are now seeing their effects go off whenever any damage is landed on a target as opposed to only combat damage. As the notes point out, this change touches a pretty long list of skills and equipment effects.

While procs are a primary focus, the patch has other adjustments applied as well, like a wide assortment of gear-specific fixes and adjustments, several quest updates that should likely make life easier in many cases, and a number of raids and other instances have been updated, including boss abilities, attack effects, and certain spawns among them.

As you might expect, the patch is generally pretty granular, but that’s because there were some very specific changes on deck.