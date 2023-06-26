Atlas Season season 13 launches June 30 with full wipes for its official servers

Buckle your swashes, batten down the hatches, and drink some questionable mixture of rum and God-knows-what: The early access piratical sandbox Atlas is readying its 13th season, which will begin on Friday, June 30th.

This season will see all of the game’s official servers getting wiped in response to player feedback. Otherwise, the three official servers are going to remain in the same format they had in the previous season in terms of map size, content, and land claim rules.

Servers will go down for maintenance at around 3:00 p.m. EDT for the progress reset, but beyond the full wipe, it looks like not much is going to change for Season 13. Including the game’s early access state.



Ahoy Pathfinders! Season 13 starts on Friday, June 30th at 12:00PM PDT. Click the link for more details: https://t.co/3VWCAmIreT — ATLAS (@sailtheatlas) June 22, 2023