Profane shows off some live gameplay in a stream and shares its development progress for June

The FFA PvP sandbox of Profane is continuing its march through development, all the while keeping followers of the project abreast of what has been happening with livestreams and its usual Twitter threading. So now it’s time to catch up all over again.

We begin with a state of development livestream from last week, which showcased some live gameplay footage from the game’s build, starting with character creation, some early gameplay, and a few live bugs springing up along the way. Meanwhile, the devs argued that the game isn’t PvP focused but is RPG-focused (but will allow for open PvP), discussed its testing phases, and talked about game mechanics like climbing, protection for buildings and cities when players are offline, and mounted combat. The full video can be seen below.

Meanwhile on Twitter, Profane has offered up more in-game footage featuring “castaway roleplay” and the features of the guild altar that lets guilds control a region and earn benefits like tax earnings (which was narrated by the most drunk-sounding TTS voice possible).

Finally, the June development roadmap provides some recent progress updates on the game’s chat system, faction systems, and the control point system. Those who want to look through every card on the map can do so here.