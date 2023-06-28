NetEase’s Harry Potter: Magic Awakened conjures up a global mobile launch

Just because Hogwarts sent you home for the summer vacation doesn’t mean that you can’t take a bit of the wizarding world with you. NetEase and Portkey Games’ Harry Potter: Magic Awakened launched this week for iOS and Android, bringing a collectable card game angle to this fantasy franchise.

“Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is the first Collectible Card Game (CCG) that takes place in the wizarding world. As you progress, you’ll unlock exciting new spells and charms that can be used in duels with other players as well as various other adventures at Hogwarts. Each unique spell is represented by a card which is added to your collection of spells when found,” the devs explained.

The game takes place 10 years after the books and features a cartoony version of Hogwarts populated by other players. The studio pointed out that there are plenty of group activities, such as dancing, dueling, and attending virtual classes together. The game is handing out up to 30 free Ruby Keys for those who complete Yearbook stories before the 4th of July.