Hearthstone announces Titans expansion with new card types and keywords for August 1

If someone is bringing something called a Titan to the play field of Hearthstone, you would expect that it would make a bit of a splash to the game. That appears to be the suggestion being made by Blizzard with the reveal of the Titans expansion, which adds the titular card type to the game on top of other features and cards.

Each class in the game will get its own Titan card that lets players choose to engage three different abilities over the course of play. Once an ability is selected, it cannot be chosen again, and once all three abilities are played, the Titan card attacks normally instead of using its abilities. That said, the abilities a Titan brings to the field look pretty potent, with effects such as adding one mana cost to opponent cards or restoring a hero to full health.

In addition to Titans and their abilities, the set adds powerful keeper minions that are imbued with a fraction of a Titan’s power. These cards aren’t dissimilar to other minion summons, but as one might expect, they have some pretty impressive abilities like raising defeated cards.



Finally, Titans introduces a new Forge keyword on a card that every class gets; it lets players upgrade the card permanently at a cost of two mana. The expansion also brings back the Magnetic keyword that lets players link minions to other mech cards in play. A video below provides a demonstrative rundown of all of the expansion’s features.

Titans is scheduled to release on August 1st, but it’s available to pre-purchase now, and the CCG’s latest patch has set the table for the expansion’s launch with a free Prison of Yogg-Saron card for those who log in. On top of the expansion hype-building, this patch begins the beta season of its new Twist game mode, updates multiple hero powers and armor cards, and adds some new minions and minion tweaks. Multiple events are also launching, including a special event using Twist, the returning Fire Festival event, and a July 1st Twitch Drops event that grants players up to 11 free card packs including a free Titans pack.