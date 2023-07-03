New World previews the rewards waiting in Season 2’s free and premium battle pass tracks

While Season 2 of New World will be bringing things to actually play, it’s also bringing another battle pass, and if you’re the sort of person who likes to fill those bars and get shiny for doing so, then you can get an advance look at what awaits in the next seasonal pass.

The preview goes through all 100 levels of the pass, listing the rewards that await for both the free track and paid-for premium track as well as showing off images of the pass’ UI itself. Much of what’s being offered is probably not a huge surprise to players of NW or other games that have battle passes, with things like currencies, materials, item skins, and chests full of stuff, but the post does go further by offering the odds of finding items in those chests as well as the odds of drops in various expeditions.

Further along in the FAQ, Amazon Games notes that future additions to the MMO’s seasons will bring seasonal trials, a season trinket, and additional seasonal stories. For the time being, there’s 100 levels’ worth of things coming when Season 2 begins later this week.