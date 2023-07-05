Gameforge heaps doubt on Magic to Master’s latest lawsuit claims

Last week saw another page in the saga of Magic to Master’s revival by Laniatus LLC, when the studio took an offensive posture that, among other things, claimed that it filed a “real lawsuit” against Gameforge over a DMCA strike spurred by alleged copyright infringement of Gameforge’s Metin2.

At the time of that report, we noted that Laniatus has offered no evidence of any lawsuit, which appears to be par for the course, as Laniatus has threatened legal action against multiple parties without actually making any filings. In the case of Gameforge, that lack of actual legal action appears to be confirmed thanks to a statement from the company to MMORPG.com:



“Gameforge would like to clarify that we are not associated with the company making all those wild allegations, nor do we have any business dealings or partnerships with them. Our focus is solely on our own studio and the games developed by our trusted partners, including Webzen, for which we hold the necessary licenses to legally publish in specific regions. Our priority is to protect the integrity of our communities and the rights of our partners’ assets, which includes preventing unauthorized use or distribution. While we acknowledge a recent YouTube copyright strike, we want to emphasize that it was our rightful action to safeguard our partners’ intellectual property. “Apart from this incident, we have had no other interactions with the mentioned company, and we have no interest in engaging with them. Our intention is not to hinder anyone but rather to ensure proper usage of copyrighted materials.”

Meanwhile, the game’s lead dev held a live gameplay test yesterday, offering up just over an hour of in-game footage without any commentary that focuses on “the basic gameplay” of the MMO, while its Twitter account called attention to supposed Steam integration features.