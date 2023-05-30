No, we didn’t write a ‘testimonial review’ supporting Kickstarter MMO Magic to Master

A couple of years back, we reported on the resurrection of Magic to Master, aka M2M, which along with Laniatus had apparently changed hands to a Turkish gaming outfit with plans for a revival and a Patreon. It’s been waiting in the wings on Steam for a bit, and now the game is now on Kickstarter – with several serious red flags.

The first is that the game’s Kickstarter includes “testimonial reviews” from multiple websites – including, to our amazement, ours. The problem is that we never wrote what it claims we wrote. Nobody here has ever even played this game. We don’t do reviews, let alone testimonials. We don’t award stars. And if somebody turned in an article with that many typos and random words capitalized and a total lack of substantive content, a major rewrite would be in order.

In other words, the game’s Kickstarter is lying about at least one MMO website’s support, which in addition to being deeply dishonest is also an obvious violation of Kickstarter’s policies. We don’t know whether the other “testimonial reviews” from other sites actually exist, but our searches for a few of them came up empty, so we’re guessing some of them are fake too. Here they are for posterity. (We’ve reported it to Kickstarter, so we’re assuming they’ll be removed at some point.)

You’ll note that one of the “testimonial reviews” is from Hero Engine, which would be a weird entity to be reviewing a game, seeing as how it has an apparent business relationship with M2M, but let’s talk about that too. The Kickstarter proclaims its use of Hero Engine and says it is “directly linked to Idea Fabrik,” which as we recently covered is effectively defunct, with its website vanishing from the internet, its founders scampering off to new ventures, and its core remaining in-house game shuttered. That’s not impossible, but certainly another bizarre claim.

Normally in a Kickstarter post, we’d be talking about the pitch-game’s content, its plans, its budget (oh goodness, this budget, you guys), and its launch window (early access July 2023), but we really don’t see the point of going through those motions for a game actively misrepresenting our website’s support. We often recommend not backing any Kickstarters for your own safety, but definitely not this one.