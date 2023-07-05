Ragnarok Online has a mobile play-to-earn NFT version called Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT

Gravity Games, the studio behind Ragnarok Online and its many, many, many different variations, has released another version of the MMO through its Gravity Game Hub and Gravity Game Link subsidiaries: a mobile game that’s built around NFTs, blockchain, and play-to-earn mechanics called Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT.

The game made its full launch in September of last year complete with a release trailer heralding its features, with gameplay primarily focused on navigating the titular labyrinth and its various levels, fighting bosses, and completing regular gameplay tasks to earn OnBuff Points, which in turn can be cashed in for cryptocurrency after jumping through a series of ecosystem hoops.

As one might expect, realization of this game’s release has not gone over well with RO fans, though perhaps there is some comfort in knowing that the game’s associated token has gone the way of all cryptocurrencies and steadily tanked in value. Even so, this is certainly a thing.

