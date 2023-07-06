Blue Protocol showcases Blitz Lancer class and delightful summer swimwear

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1

With Blue Protocol already tearing up the charts in Japan and on its way to the western world next year, there’s an understandable interest in the developments and goings-on of this anime-styled MMORPG. To those eager eyes, Bandai Namco delivered a lengthy (Japanese) livestream with a couple of significant previews for the game.

The first of these is the reveal of the Blitz Lancer class, the MMO’s sixth combat profession. This is a Dragoon-like spear-user who likes to do a lot of deep lunges and high jumps before unleashing devastating attacks with a long polearm. This class is set to go live in the Japanese version of the game this August.

The team also showed off summery swimwear options that look perfect for an in-game beach party. These outfits will go hand-in-hand with the Tropical Resort map and related event.

Source: YouTube
Advertisement
Previous articleThe Daily Grind: What does a rogue server for a departed MMO need to grab your attention?
Next articleNew World kicks off Season 2, Blood of the Sands, today

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments