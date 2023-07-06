New World kicks off Season 2, Blood of the Sands, today

A new season begins for New World begins today, with just two hours of downtime expected from 8:00 a.m. EDT to 10:00 a.m. EDT (i.e., ongoing as you’re reading this). As promised, the season, dubbed Blood of the Sands, will involve players palling around with the eponymous group as they seek to find the eggs of the Devourer. Presumably they’re not looking for the eggs in the hopes of making the most awe-inspiring frittata of all time, but you can never be sure with these sorts of mysterious groups. Everything is on the table, in other words.

Speaking of everything being on the table, players can also look forward to transmog being added sometime in the middle of the season and tokens for the same available on the season pass. There are new trials, PvP reward track updates, and even the ability to summon a sandworm to eat stuff you want eaten. What more could you ask for? Other than the frittata we alluded to beforehand. That is not contained in the seasonal overview. Maybe next season.

The Devourer awaits, but that's not all! Read an overview of all the new things you'll find in Season 2 – Blood of the Sands. Full article here.

