Amazon confirms Blue Protocol’s western delay and closed beta test on the way

Blue Protocol has been delayed! Oh, you knew that? Because Bandai Namco announced it 11 days ago? Yeah. Fair.

Well, Amazon has finally roused itself as the game’s western publisher to recap that Japanese stream and confirm that the release window for the western version has indeed been bumped off to 2024. It also reiterates the game changes Bandai Namco is making following the March tests – specifically, the addition of HP regen, quality-of-life adjustments for adventure board tasks and the UI, and a smattering of class tweaks.

“Our PC Closed Beta test will take place later this year,” Amazon reminds would-be players.