Book of Travels’ latest patch improves load times and memory bloat, pushes through emergency maintenance

Just before the holiday, Might and Delight pushed out a small patch for its tiny MMO Book of Travels. Update 0.37.1 addresses a long list of bugs with trees, stamina, buffs, inventory, and portaling, as well as adds new quests, group merging, cuter boats, lower load times, and lower memory consumption. It also fixed the apple bug – “fixed bug where apple trees would sometimes provide pre-packaged, dried apples” – which frankly was damn convenient! All apples should arrive this way!

However, as we type this, the game has been yoinked offline for what the studio characterized as emergency maintenance that has gona on the better part of today. “Right now we’re not sure when we’ll be operational again – but we’ll keep you posted,” the team says.

The maintenance continues. Right now we're not sure when we'll be operational again – but we'll keep you posted. https://t.co/GQqKZvaUdh — Might And Delight (@MightAndDelight) July 6, 2023