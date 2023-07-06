The Division 2 doles out punishments to players who were using an exploit in Descent mode

The recently added Descent mode of The Division 2 apparently arrived with a pretty major exploit that was letting players earn reams of unintended XP. However, that party is now over and Ubisoft has outlined its actions against those players caught using the exploit.

The bug in question allowed players to join someone who is already in the Descent game mode through Ubisoft Connect, which in term awarded them “unfair amounts of XP and SHD levels.”

Ubisoft says it has narrowed down offending players and is taking appropriate action: First-time offenders are facing a two week-long suspension from the game along with a flag on their account that will increase suspension time for any further infractions, while players who benefited from the exploit will see their ill-gotten gains rolled back. Maintenance to apply these measures has already been completed.

“We take these issues very seriously and are committed to maintaining a fair and enjoyable gaming environment for all players,” reads Ubisoft’s announcement. “Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

