Goofy clowns and pizza mechs: Lost Ark’s Inferno Kakul-Saydon update launches July 12

Lost Ark’s July update is almost upon us: Amazon announced today that the release is set for July 12th. It’s expected to drop the Maharaka festival, new Elgacia quests to cap off the continent storyline, the music box of memories, and quality-of-life improvements, but the heart of the patch is Inferno Kakul-Saydon, the latest endgame raid.

But don’t mistake endgame for impossible; according to Amazon’s influencer guide, the 4-person raid is actually ideal first content for folks just jumping into inferno mode, owing to its small party size. Of course, that also means nobody is getting carried through these bizarre maps.

“While Legion Raids prove to be a challenging experience for many— Inferno takes it to the next level,” the studio says. “It’s all about proving you’re the among the best of the best in Arkesia and earning the accompanying prestige. Inferno Kakul-Saydon will require Item Level 1475 or higher to participate, along with a build created in the Book of Coordination.”

