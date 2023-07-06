Overwatch 2 rolls out its first anime short, Genesis – Part One

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
tfw no hero missions

Most games wouldn’t wait some seven years after launch to put out basic story teasers for the game’s entire premise, but then, most games also wouldn’t launch a sequel and then cancel the supposed central features of said sequel along the way. In other words, most games aren’t Overwatch 2, but those games that aren’t Overwatch 2 don’t have the first animated installment of said basic backstory teaser coming out today. Which Overwatch 2 does. Sorry, that sentence got a little confusing.

Genesis – Part One: Dawn shows off the backstory of the Omnics that have formed a big part of the franchise’s lore up until now, although this part is very resolutely focused on the joy and excitement phase of super robots. (Someone really liked The Second Renaissance bits from The Animatrix.) Check out the whole episode just below; the next two parts are slated for the coming weeks so you can see how everything went wrong, if you’ve forgotten the fact that “everything went wrong” was part of the premise.

Source: YouTube
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleKickstarter reels back blockchain aspirations thanks to lost revenue and a community council
Next articleGoofy clowns and pizza mechs: Lost Ark’s Inferno Kakul-Saydon update launches July 12

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments